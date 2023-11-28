KANSAS CITY — Sometimes people need a little pick-me-up, especially with the holidays upon us. That’s why cookies have become so popular recently. They’re the perfect permissible indulgence that offers portion control at an affordable price. Not surprisingly, cookies sales are on the upswing.

Center store dollar sales for cookies jumped 22.2% for the 52 weeks ended July 16, and unit sales were up 6%, according to Circana. Perimeter cookie dollar sales were up 13.1%, with unit sales up 1.4%. Total cookie sales topped $9.6 billion during that period.

“When we break down the categories of better-for-you, permissible indulgence, indulgence and treating, for the last three years, indulgence has outpaced the other three,” Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader for client insights, Circana, told Features Editor Michelle Smith for Baking & Snack’s trends report in its October issue. “I haven’t seen it let up yet. Now, it’s going to at some point. But for the foreseeable future, I still think indulgence is winning. And it’s because the macroeconomic headwinds work in its favor. You’ve got concerns over what’s going to come next, whether it’s more pricing, is gas going to go up? You’ve got the looming student loan debt that could hit a lot of consumers in October. All of that causes stress. Consumers notoriously gravitate to something that makes them feel a little better when it comes to snacking and food and beverages, and cookies is right there.”

Ms. Smith noted that consumers want their treats to be delicious, and they are not only going for traditional flavors but seeking out new ones as well.