Cargill launched its Market Intelligence mobile app, known as MiApp, in North America late last year. It gives users access to industry news, Cargill’s market insights and continuous visibility on global commodity prices that affect the cost of edible oils. Customers can also use the app to place orders online, review order history, view food safety information, access product specifications and view their contract balances.

