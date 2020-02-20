PARSIPPANY, N.J. — B&G Foods, Inc. has acquired Farmwise L.L.C., a Wellesley, Mass.-based maker of frozen veggie fries, veggie tots and veggie rings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Farmwise joins a portfolio of brands including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Maple’s Grove and more.

“We are excited to increase our great tasting, plant-based product offerings with the acquisition of Farmwise,” said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer of B&G Foods. “Dave and Cristina Peters, the founders of Farmwise, have done a tremendous job developing delicious, plant-based products … that both parents and children love. We look forward to further supporting the Farmwise brand in the natural channel while also introducing items that Farmwise has developed into new, innovative product offerings for our Green Giant brand.”

Farmwise’s frozen veggie snacks are from cauliflower, navy beans and onions. The products are vegan, non-GMO Project verified and free of major allergens, including gluten, wheat, soy, dairy, tree nuts and peanuts.