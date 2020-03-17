Made from a blend of prunes and prune juice concentrate, Dried Plum Puree from Sunsweet Ingredients is high in sorbitol, a natural humectant, and has a tangy flavor similar to molasses. When used in vegan cookies, it not only helps with binding in the place of eggs and butter but also makes the dough easier to handle, with less crumbling. It can also take the place of molasses to help reduce fat and sugar, making nutritional facts more attractive. Dried Plum Puree is a gluten-free ingredient made from non-GMO prune plums.

