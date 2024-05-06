CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc., a baker of bread and roll products, said it will invest $123.2 million to add 295,000 square feet to its manufacturing plant in Chambersburg. The expansion will add at least 127 jobs over the next five years, the company said.

The expansion will include the addition of an air-conditioned roll production line and a cold dock/freezer. In addition, Martin’s said it plans to build an electric substation to serve current needs and support its future growth.

“We are very excited to be growing our business and expanding our bakery in our hometown of Chambersburg,” said Tony Martin, president of Martin’s. “Our amazing employees, supportive community, and loyal customers are helping us to create good American jobs and to expand our market area throughout the US and around the world.”

Martin’s has received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $635,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $34,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

Founded in 1955 in Lloyd and Lois Martin’s garage, Martin’s has expanded to now include two commercial baking plants —one in Chambersburg and one in Valdosta, Ga. The company’s products include bread, potato bread, swirl potato bread, potato rolls, hoagie rolls and Potatobred soft cubed stuffing.