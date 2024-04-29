VALDOSTA, GA. — Bimbo QSR, a division of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has laid off 13 employees at its baking plant in Valdosta, Ga.

“After careful analysis and consideration, we made the difficult decision of adjusting our operational capacity by reducing from three to two shifts in our Valdosta bakery in the USA, resulting in the elimination of 13 positions,” Grupo Bimbo said. “While decisions like this are never easy, we value and appreciate all the work that our associates have done for Bimbo QSR. We do not anticipate any major changes to our products, services, and operations throughout this transition.”

Bimbo QSR opened the Valdosta baking facility in late 2022. The company invested $25 million in the facility, which bakes hamburger, hot dog and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurants across the southeastern United States.

Bimbo QSR supplies QSR restaurant chains around the world with buns and artisan rolls from its 50 bakeries located in more than 23 countries. The company has grown net sales in excess of $574 million.

, the company (then known as East Balt Bakeries) was purchased by Grupo Bimbo.