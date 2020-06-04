KANSAS CITY — After exploring the ins and outs of declining bread sales, Baking & Snack’s podcast Since Sliced Bread will return April 15 to tell the stories of “accidental” bakers.

In the new season, Charlotte Atchley, senior editor at Baking & Snack, speaks with entrepreneurs about finding success in the industry without background or formal training in baking or food manufacturing. Guests will share how they got started, the challenges they faced and what they have learned along the way.

Season two guests include:

Junea Rocha, Brazi Bites

Andrew Stoloff and Leslie Crary, Rubicon Bakers

Stacy Madison, Stacy’s Pita Chips and BeBold Bars

Greg Acerra, Fireking Baking Co.

Daniel Kurzrock, Regrained

Sadie Scheffer, Bread Srsly

In the first episode, Ms. Atchley will talk to Food Business News Managing Editor Monica Watrous, who also spearheaded Sosland Publishing’s latest publication Food Entrepreneur, about the increasing emergence of startups and the factors that allow them to break into the industry more easily than ever before.

“The internet has democratized so many aspects of our society, and the food industry is no exception,” Ms. Atchley said. “I have been fascinated by the gumption and perseverance this season’s guests have shown as they have built their businesses and met consumer needs.”

This season was recorded before the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak hit the United States. An episode detailing the pandemic's impact on startups will be presented at the end of the season.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com. To preview the new season, watch the video above.