The servo-controlled cream injection system from E.T. Oakes is available for any size pan configuration, including mini-muffins with speeds up to 2,700 pieces per minute. Auto pan-infeed and indexing maintains precise row-to-row pitch, resulting in a reliable, maximum efficiency and constant duty cycle. This depositing system delivers batters in closed piping to eliminate open hoppers, and instant changeover is as easy as selecting a new item from the Allen-Bradley touchscreen.

(631) 232-0002 • www.oakes.com