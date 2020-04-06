NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Bakery Cos. announced that it made several additions and promotions to its management group to support its expanding operations and bolster its recent sales initiatives.

Ashley Mejorado joined the company as executive project manager. Previously, Ms. Mejorado had been with Gold Standard Baking, serving first as project coordinator and previously as project manager. She will report to Scott Shelley, corporate vice of president of operations.

Additionally, Gary Hanson will assume the new role of director of customer relations for The Bakery Cos. Mr. Hanson will report to George Caparos, chief development officer.

Moreover, Michael Ware joins as vice president of supply chain. Mr. Ware had been with Gold Standard Baking, Inc., for nearly 20 years, serving as director of purchasing and supply chain and previously as controller. He will report to Beth Westjohn, chief financial officer of The Bakery Cos.