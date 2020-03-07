WASHINGTON — With no letup in sight for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the North American Millers’ Association (NAMA) on July 2 announced the cancellation of the group’s 2020 annual meeting set for this fall.

In calling off the annual gathering, NAMA cited numerous reasons, including “potential health and safety concerns, government-imposed limits on in-person gatherings and member corporate travel restrictions.” The meeting had been scheduled for Oct. 1-3 at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Traditionally, NAMA meets in the Washington area every four years to coincide with presidential election years. The historic resort is located 250 miles southwest of the nation’s capital.

“Gathering as an industry is an integral part of what we do as an association, and we are all disappointed that we will not be able to meet together in October,” NAMA said. “Nevertheless, the association’s business continues, so we will convene a virtual NAMA board of directors meeting as well as other NAMA committee and division meetings this fall. NAMA will pursue possibly re-booking the annual meeting at The Greenbrier for 2023 or for subsequent years.”

In mid-March, just before a national emergency was called in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, NAMA canceled its spring conference, which had been scheduled for March 28-31 at the Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Fla.