ARLINGTON, VA. — The National Grain and Feed Association has announced that Randy Gordon will retire in March 2021 and that a search has begun to replace him as president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Mr. Gordon joined the NGFA in 1978 as its director of information services. In 1987, he was elected as NGFA’s vice president for communications and government relations. working on legislative and regulatory policy issues. He has been CEO since 2012 and plans to retire after the association’s 125th annual convention next year where he will have served the association for a total of 43 years

“Randy joined our staff at a time when our industry was facing the daunting challenge of eliminating fire and explosion hazards, and helped communicate the life-saving technology and safety practices developed through NGFA’s unprecedented industry-funded Fire and Explosion Research Program,” said JoAnn Brouillette, chairman of NGFA. “His leadership, dedication and selfless service were instrumental in NGFA pursuing new programs and services for its members, and in overcoming many challenges that came thereafter. He also has played a key role in the association’s continued growth into one of our nation’s premier agricultural trade associations. Randy and his predecessors have positioned NGFA extremely well to attain even greater achievements in the years ahead. We wish him and his family all the best.”

Mr. Gordon is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) and was recognized by the Food and Drug Administration in 2005 with an award for efforts to prevent the establishment or spread of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in the United States.

“It has been an honor and inspiration to work nearly my entire professional career at NGFA,” Mr. Gordon said. “The noble purpose NGFA’s member companies perform in transforming the American farmer’s bounty into safe, nutritious, sustainable and affordable human and animal food, and the professionalism and integrity with which it does so, is a high calling. I’ve also been blessed to work with a peerless, effective and supportive professional staff to advance this great industry’s goals and policy objectives, which are grounded in competitive, free-market principles. I’ll always be grateful for the personal relationships and friendships I’ve made within this industry, and with the many government officials and other trade association executives with whom I’ve had the privilege to work.”

Ms. Brouillette said the NGFA has appointed an eight-member search committee and now will begin the process of selecting Mr. Gordon’s successor. Applications are due by mid-August. Those interested in applying can access the job description and requirements, as well as apply, at https://www.hrpartnersks.com/jobs/1408-ngfa.