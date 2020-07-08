WASHINGTON — Jane DeMarchi has been named the new president of the North American Millers’ Association. Ms. DeMarchi, who will take the reins in September, joins NAMA from the American Seed Trade Association, where she was vice president of government and regulatory affairs. She has been with ASTA since 2013. Before that she was director of government relations for research and technology at the National Association of Wheat Growers from 2010-13. Ms. DeMarchi was with NAMA from March 2004 to July 2010 as director of government relations.

“We are delighted to have someone of Jane’s caliber and engagement returning to NAMA and look forward to working with her to influence the policies impacting our industry,” said Robert Harper, chairman of NAMA and president of Hopkinsville Milling Co., Hopkinsville, Ky.

Over the course of her career, Ms. DeMarchi has focused on biotechnology, agricultural research, food safety, conservation and pesticide registrations.

“I am excited to be returning to NAMA during a crucial time for the whole food supply chain,” Ms. DeMarchi said. “NAMA is an organization with a long history of bringing the industry together. I look forward to sharing the joy in the renewed interest in home baking with our members and working with them to address the complex challenges our sector faces as the link between farmers and food.”

NAMA said Ms. DeMarchi has achieved “significant wins on legislative priorities” over the course of her career such as ratification of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture; managed crisis response including, most recently COVID-19; and engaged coalitions include the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, which she co-founded; and guiding an industry-wide education effort to improve stewardship of seed.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH.