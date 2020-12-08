Viva Fresco Warrior from BreadPartners improves clean label and non-GMO mold inhibition for yeast-raised breads. The mold inhibitor is a part of BreadPartners’ new Viva Fresco range of shelf-stable extenders and mold inhibitors. In breads with more than 60% hydration — ciabatta, baguettes and focaccia — Fresco Warrior can achieve up to 12 to 14 days of mold inhibition. In breads with less hydration like pan breads, bagels and buns, Viva Fresco Warrior can deliver up to 21 days mold inhibition.

