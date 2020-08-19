DENVER — Chris Gross has joined PHM Brands as the vice president of feed ingredient merchandising to lead its newest feed venture.

Ms. Gross brings more than 25 years of experience to the role where she will oversee feed ingredients, commodities and risk management. Before joining PHM Brands, Ms. Gross was vice president of commodity management for Trinidad Benham, focusing on the edible beans procurement and risk management cash commodities, bulk trading division. Ms. Gross also was a leader for ConAgra Foods (now Conagra Brands) in the KBC edible beans business, including 17 bulk plants throughout the United States.

“I am excited to utilize my expertise to provide creative solutions to customers and build long-term successful business relationships,” Ms. Gross said.

John Mason, chief executive officer of PHM Brands, said he is looking forward to the experience and dedication Ms. Gross will not only bring to the role but also PHM Brands’ new feed venture.

“We are thrilled to bring Chris on to the team to drive this new business,” Mr. Mason said. “She brings with her a wealth of experience, a spirit of innovation and a true sense of grit when it comes to getting the job done.”

The company said its recent acquisition will strengthen its ability to serve the commercial feed market and runs parallel with its wheat germ, CBD, food safe technologies and flour and grain businesses.

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, PHM Brands has a total wheat flour capacity of 7,500 cwts and a total mill grain storage capacity of 5 million bushels.

PHM Brands is a vertically integrated food, ingredient and technology manufacturer based in Denver. Its businesses include: Viobin, Panhandle Milling and PHM Safe.