To eliminate contamination, debris and bacteria from equipment, tools and parts, Douglas Machines Corp. built a line of clean-out-of-place parts washers that takes the effort out of cleaning crucial components. Designed for all types of irregular-shaped components in a recirculating wash tank with continuous jet action, the washer cleans difficult-to-reach surfaces that are inaccessible with conventional spray patterns or manual washing. Models are available in 4- to 10-foot sizes with optional parts baskets and data loggers for automated reporting.

(800) 331-6870 • www.dougmac.com