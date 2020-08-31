VEVEY, SWITZERLAND – Nestle SA has entered into an agreement to acquire Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Brisbane, Calif., for $2.6 billion. Aimmune Therapeutics develops and commercializes treatments to prevent food allergies.

“This transaction brings together Nestle’s nutritional science leadership with one of the most innovative companies in food allergy treatment,” said Greg Behar, chief executive officer of Nestle Health Science, a business unit of Nestle. “Together we will be able to offer a wide range of solutions that can transform the lives of people suffering from food allergies around the world.”

Aimmune owns Palforzia, a Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment to help reduce the frequency of allergic reaction to peanuts in children aged 4 to 17.

“The agreement with Nestle Health Science recognizes the value created by years of commitment and dedication to our mission by the team at Aimmune,” said Jayson Dallas, MD, president and CEO of Aimmune. “This acquisition ensures a level of support for Palforzia and our pipeline that will further enhance their potential for patients around the world living with food allergies.”

Prior to the acquisition announcement, Nestle held a 26% stake in Aimmune Therapeutics. The company initially made its investment in 2016 and made subsequent investments in 2018 and earlier this year. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Earlier this month, Nestle Health Science had entered an agreement to acquire IM HealthScience, Boca Raton, Fla. IM HealthScience develops products for sale online and at retail that focus on unmet medical needs. The company owns such brands as IBgard, FDgard, Fiber Choice and REMfresh. IBgard and FDgard are for the dietary management of irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia. Fiber Choice is a line of prebiotic fibers and REMfresh is a melatonin supplement for sleep. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.