ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A, Inc. is sweetening its fall menu with new coffee and dessert items.

The chicken chain is launching a new chocolate fudge brownie, limited-time mocha cream cold brew and a new blend of Thrive Farmers hot coffee nationwide beginning Sept. 14.

The brownie is made from rich, semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter alongside chunks of fudge.

“Chick-fil-A fans often comment that they love seeing new dessert options on our menu, which is why we’re adding some decadent, chocolatey goodness to our existing lineup of sweet treats,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Served over ice, the new mocha cream cold brew is a swirl of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate-flavored syrup.

New Thrive Farmers hot coffee blend, brewed in regular and decaf options, is a specialty-grade custom blend featuring notes of smooth caramel and a nutty finish. It was designed to accommodate cream and sugar preferences and has a milder aftertaste than the chain’s previous coffee blend.

“Our proprietary blend is sourced by Thrive Farmers, a farmer-direct coffee company that enriches the lives and communities of those who grow it — so you can feel good about what you’re drinking, too,” the spokesperson said.