NORCROSS, GA. – Engelman Baking Co., LLC has acquired H&F Bread Co.’s artisan bread business. H&F Bread is an Atlanta-based wholesale bakery that sells artisan breads primarily to the foodservice market. Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

The deal is Engelman’s first acquisition and highlights management’s strategy to become the leading wholesale bakery to foodservice customers in the Southeast, according to the company.

“H&F has a tremendous reputation and we are excited to add an artisanal line to the Engelman’s product offerings,” said Fred LeFranc, chief executive officer of Engelman Baking.

H&F Bread Co. will continue to operate its gluten-free baking business.

“We’ve followed the Engelman’s story and are thrilled to provide them with H&F’s recipes, formulations and brand to further enhance their artisanal bread offerings,” said Joe Best, CEO of H&F Bread Co.

Engelman Baking is a wholesale bakery that sells fresh and frozen bread products primarily to the foodservice industry in the Atlanta area.