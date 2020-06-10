HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has partnered with 1% for the Planet, a global organization focused on accelerating smart environmental giving. As part of its membership, BBU said its Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat organic bread brands will donate 1% of their revenue to support environmental causes that align with its overall commitment to sustainability and increasing access to and raising awareness of organic and locally-grown foods.

BBU’s first collaborative effort through 1% for the Planet involves SeedMoney, a Scarborough, Maine-based nonprofit that provides grants, crowdfunding opportunities and training to food garden projects across the country and around the world. Earlier this year, BBU awarded Spring Planting Grants of $5,000 each to 11 community-grown gardens around the United States to help community members prep their gardens for the planting season.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with both 1% for the Planet and SeedMoney, which allowed us to help local gardens across the country have a successful growing season,” said Diana Kattan, brand manager for Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat. “These gardens provide opportunities for individuals to connect with the earth, distribute fresh and nutritious foods to local community members, and educate neighborhoods about the importance of organic foods, all things that Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat organic breads are passionate about.”

BBU said its membership with 1% for the Planet is “a reflection of its overall commitment to bake breads that honor the beauty of nature by implementing environmentally friendly initiatives to enable a better planet for future generations.”