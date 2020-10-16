Place exactly three pecans on each tart. Deposit chopped nuts on half of a donut. Sprinkle decorettes on Christmas-tree-shaped cookies with virtually no mess and no need for reclaim. The Axis Automation Spot Topper is capable of precise topping placement and designed for when reclaim is not practical or undesirable. Dispense all types of dry, free-flowing toppings in a wide variety of complex, custom applications. It also makes in-package decorating possible. Servo-motor control provides consistent, programmable rates and perfect positioning every time.

(262) 367-4444 • www.axisautomation.com