Baker Thermal, a Middleby Bakery company, introduces its Generation 2 Templex Proofer. The complex rack lift and handling design in the front of the 993 has been replaced with a robust chain-lift system that is gentle on racks, pans and products while being much easier to maintain. An upgraded lowerator system with a separate drive mimics the elevator with simplicity. Independently servo-controlled but simultaneously synchronized elevator and lowerator chains offer smooth and accurate rack transportation throughout the box.

(919) 674-3799 • www.bakerthermal.com