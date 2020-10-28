THOMASVILLE, GA. — Eric Mathis has been named senior vice president and chief procurement officer at Flowers Foods, effective Nov. 2. In his new role, Mr. Mathis will be responsible for managing the company's sourcing, procurement and supply management programs and report to Steve Kinsey, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer.

“We’re tremendously excited Mr. Mathis has joined Flowers to lead the procurement team’s efforts for the company,” Mr. Kinsey said. “His extensive experience in the food and commodities sectors, as well as his cost containment and management expertise, will be a key support for our continuing priority to improve margins.”

Prior to joining Flowers, Mr. Mathis was vice president of global sourcing at Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. Before that, he held procurement-related roles at companies such as Mondelez International, Alberto-Culver, Wise Foods, Inc., Schwan’s Bakery, Inc., President Baking Co., Sara Lee Bakery and ADM.

Mr. Mathis received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois.