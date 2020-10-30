Reiser horizontal form/fill/seal packaging machines produce high-quality modified-atmosphere packages that protect baked products, keep them fresh and extend their shelf life. The packaging machines can easily package an entire line of baked products efficiently and cost-effectively. They are designed for bakers producing gluten-free, dairy-free or nut-free products, protecting the product from cross-contamination on the supermarket shelf. A complete line of models is available, from entry-level to high-performance machines.

