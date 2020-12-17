ATCHISON, KAN. – Tanya Jeradechachai has been named vice president of ingredient solutions R&D at MGP Ingredients, Inc. Ms. Jeradechachai joins MGPI from Bay State Milling Co., where she was manager of research-principal scientist from 2014-20.

In her new role, Ms. Jeradechachai will manage product development from concept to commercialization.

“We are excited to bring in someone with Tanya’s background in both academic and commercial research functions,” said Michael Buttshaw, vice president of ingredient solutions sales, marketing and R&D. “With the addition of Tanya, our R&D team is ready to help expand MGP’s position in the important plant-based market and to fully support our growing customer network across the globe.”

Ms. Jeradechachai’s familiarity with the flour milling, baking, and pasta industries, as well as the growing market for pulses and pulsed-based ingredients, was a factor in her hiring, said Ody Maningat, PhD, MGPI’s chief science officer and vice president of ingredient solutions R&D.

“We are very pleased to have Tanya bring this wealth of knowledge and experience and perform a leadership role to help increase our new product offerings, further strengthen our ability to serve our industry partners and valued customers, and execute our long-term strategy,” Mr. Maningat said. “Speed-to-market and scaling up new products is challenging. I am confident that Tanya is the right person to help MGP build upon its role as a trusted solutions provider.”

Before her work with Bay State Milling, Ms. Jeradechachai was a crop quality specialist at the Northern Crops Institute from 2008-14. At the Northern Crops Institute, she led product development projects for domestic and international clients.