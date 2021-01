For bakers looking to clean up their ingredient labels, Lesaffre offers a line of natural mold inhibitors for their bread products. The XtendLife line of mold inhibitors is available in three ingredients: XtendLife 15, XtendLife 20 and XtendLife 40. The XtendLife ingredients are formulated from fermented flour and an acidity regulator and enable the removal of artificial preservatives.

