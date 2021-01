The OilSaver extends the life of frying oil with continuous high-efficiency filtration down to 10 microns. The machine from Heat and Control can be used with any fryer and keeps frying oil in good condition to fry coated protein products, peanuts, snack foods, appetizers and other fried foods. Because OilSaver uses vacuum flow, it eliminates the possibility of spraying dangerous, hot oil from the system.

(510) 259-0500 • www.heatandcontrol.com