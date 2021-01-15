MINNEAPOLIS — Bühler North America has acquired a roller mill and other equipment services company, Design Corrugating Companies.

With the acquisition, Bühler now operates seven service centers in the United States, serving grain, oilseed, feed, petfood, and chocolate processors, as well as brewers and distillers, inks and coatings.

Design Corrugating has facilities in Taylorville, Ill.; Oakdale, Calif.; Wichita, Kan.; and Chattanooga, Tenn., which will become service center sites in the Bühler Customer Service network and the entire Design Corrugating staff has joined the Bühler team.

“For us, this is only the starting point to develop the most comprehensive and value driving services in our industry,” said Andy Sharpe, chief executive officer of Bühler North America. “Today, the installed assets base of many companies is not running as optimally as it could be and consequently, they are wasting energy and raw material, and suffering quality and efficiency losses. We experienced that, with our services, we can achieve step change for customers especially when connecting companies to Bühler Insights, our digital platform, they can achieve the highest process transparency based on data.”

Bühler will continue to provide parts and services for all makes and models of roller mills. Future investments are planned for equipment that will allow new services to be delivered, and the full Bühler supply chain will be leveraged to improve competitiveness in terms of cost and efficiency.

“We are excited to now be part of the Bühler service network,” said Brett Poland, general manager, Design Corrugating. “The added resources and support that comes with joining the Bühler team will help us reach new levels of productivity, expand our service offerings and improve quality to all our existing and future customers.”

With the addition of Design Corrugating Companies, Bühler now operates 14 sales offices, four modern manufacturing facilities, 10 service centers, three application centers and two apprenticeship academies in North America.