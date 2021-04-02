WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture continued to fill senior staff positions this week, announcing the appointment of five individuals on Feb. 4.

The following hires were announced two days after President Joe Biden’s nomination of Tom Vilsack as secretary of agriculture cleared the Senate Agriculture Senate en route to a US Senate vote.

Liz Archuleta was named director in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Previously Ms. Archuleta was a county supervisor for Coconino County, Ariz., president of the County Supervisors Association, chairwoman of the National Association of Counties Public Lands Steering Committee, vice president of the National Association of Latino Elected & Appointed Officials and on the Governor’s Arizona Statewide Water Advisory Council.

Brandon Chaderton has been named deputy White House liaison in the Office of the Secretary. Most recently, Mr. Chaderton was director of human resources for the 2021 Presidential Inaugural Committee. Previously, he was HR director for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, national deputy HR director for Pete Buttigieg, and at Precision Strategies in Washington.

Jasmine Dickerson was named legislative director in the Office of Congressional Relations. Previously she was staff director for the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Departmental Operations on the House Committee on Agriculture. She also worked for Congressman Elijah Cummings, Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Jamal Habibi was named chief of staff for the Rural Housing Service. Previously he was a senior associate at the Opportunity Finance Network, served as outreach director at the Department of Treasury during the Obama Administration, and was a special assistant at the USDA.

Anne Knapke has been named deputy assistant secretary for Congressional Relations. Previously, she worked as a senior program officer focusing on nutrition at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and was legislative director for Senator Amy Klobuchar.