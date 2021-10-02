PURCHASE, NY. – Pearl Milling Co. is the new name of the Aunt Jemima line of products from PepsiCo, Inc. The company announced plans to rebrand the line of pancake mixes, syrups and other products this past June due to its origins in racist imagery.

Pearl Milling Co.-branded products will reach grocery store shelves starting in June 2021. The line will continue to be packaged in the same red packaging previously found under the Aunt Jemima brand.

PepsiCo did not say why it chose the name Pearl Milling Co., but did say the rebranding process was part of an effort to gather a broad range of perspectives and ensure the new brand was developed with inclusivity in mind.