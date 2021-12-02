WATERLOO, ONT. — Paul Hill was appointed to the newly created position of national sales manager for Handtmann Canada. The position was created as an answer to the company’s growth.

“This is a new position that reflects the rapid acceptance of Handtmann by the bakery industry since our enhanced focus over the past few years,” said Chris D’Aoust, managing director of Handtmann Canada. “The appointment of Paul also demonstrates our strategic commitment to become the most trusted supplier of dividing, depositing, forming and filling solutions to the Canadian Baking industry.”

Mr. Hill has 25 years in the food industry in sales, engineering and business development. His work has focused on applications, system integration and automation, and he has background with purpose-built projects in bakery, confectionery and food.

Mr. Hill leads the national bakery sales of Handtmann and Inotec equipment, as well as delivering smart factory bakery automation solutions engineered specifically for the needs of clients.

In his new role, Mr. Hill will work with the Canadian solution customization group in Waterloo, Ont. He will collaborate with the Handtmann Bakery Forum development team in Biberach, Germany, as well as the expanded engineering services team in support of the North American Handtmann Bakery initiative.