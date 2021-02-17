Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Sustainability programs not only entice consumers and customers, but can make a lot of business sense too. Energy reduction programs in particular can save bakeries money in production costs. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Energy Star program provides wholesale bakeries achievable energy reduction goals and support to meet those goals.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Walt Tunnessen, Energy Star national manager at the EPA, explains how the program can help bakeries get their arms around their energy consumption and make significant changes.

“Improving your energy efficiency is more than just a lighting upgrade or a capital project with your ovens,” he said. “It really involves energy management and having a continuous improvement mindset.”

Mr. Tunnessen breaks down the difference between Energy Star certification and the Energy Star Industry Challenge as well as the most common misconceptions about energy management.

