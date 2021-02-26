Gemini/KB Systems has developed a new industrial inline sheeter/moulder for specialty rolls. Systems are available in three sizes ranging from 42-in. wide to a maximum of 62-in. wide. The new sheeter/moulder is equipped with three sets of independently driven sheeting rollers for the best sheeting and moulding results. The sheeting rollers have easy-to-access scraper assemblies. This machine is designed for bakeries producing both raw frozen and fully baked moulded rolls from 6-in. up to 13-in. long.

(215) 673-3520 • www.geminibakeryequipment.com