OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Preston Powell has been elevated at Grain Craft to director of national accounts. In his new role, Mr. Powell will be responsible for sustaining and expanding large, multi-location customer relationships.

In addition to retaining current accounts, the new assignment will give Mr. Powell oversight responsibilities for additional bulk, bag and specialty flour product accounts. He is based at the Overland Park location of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Grain Craft.

Mr. Powell joined the company in February 2018 as an account executive and headed new sales developments in the Southeast. The company said that in addition to excelling at account management, Mr Powell has nurtured new customer partnerships in a variety of bulk and bag sales areas. He has worked closely with information systems to integrate new system efficiencies and to bring analytics as a resource for sales.

Mr. Powell is actively involved in the American Society of Baking.

“Preston’s contributions, energy and insight have been invaluable in both deepening existing customer relationships and building new customer partnerships,” said Kirk Stehr, senior vice president of sales at Grain Craft. “His success is a combination of a focus on excellent service, drive to learn, and superb relationship building skills. Each of these make Preston a trusted and solution-oriented sales professional that exemplifies Grain Craft’s core values.”

Prior to joining Grain Craft, Mr. Powell was with General Mills, Inc. for 4½ years. He joined the company in August 2013 and was later promoted to business category associate, business planning manager and business development manager. He graduated in 2013 from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree in business finance.