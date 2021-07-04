CHICAGO — Chaly Jo Moyen has been named chief strategy officer and president of Foodservice & International at Conagra Brands, Inc., effective April 12.

In the newly-created role, Ms. Moyen will be responsible for creating, executing and sustaining Conagra’s strategic initiatives. She also will be responsible for Conagra's International business segment, bringing the company's brands to consumers outside of the United States, as well as its Foodservice division, where she will guide distribution of products to restaurants, retailers, commercial customers and other foodservice suppliers.

Ms. Moyen will join Conagra from The Coca-Cola Co., where she has spent the past 15 years, most recently as senior vice president of strategy, decision science and insights for Coca-Cola North America. In that role, she led enterprise business strategy development and the advancement of data and analytics across all North American business units. She also was vice president of business development for USA operations, vice president of business development for North America still brands and vice president of global marketing and innovation in the foodservice division. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, she worked in brand management for the Procter & Gamble Co. in Europe.

“Chaly's expertise in strategy development, brand marketing and customer leadership makes her the ideal fit to help Conagra integrate data-driven solutions into our business operations,” said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. “Her addition to our team will strengthen our efforts to deliver a modern brand-building approach and accelerate innovation across our portfolio.”

Ms. Moyen received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia Honors Program and a master’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Pennsylvania.