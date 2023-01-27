QUINCY, MASS. — Nicole Gasaway has joined Bay State Milling Co. as the company’s first chief people and impact officer. In her new role, Ms. Gasaway will play a key role in the cultural evolution and continued strategic growth of Bay State Milling, focusing on talent development, advancing the company’s commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and more.

Ms. Gasaway has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, most recently as senior vice president of human resources and communications at Blue Diamond Growers. Earlier, she was vice president and chief human resources officer at Wakefern Food Corp. She also has held HR leadership roles at Unilever, General Mills and Rolls-Royce PLC.

“As the inaugural CPIO at BSM, Nicole will play a key role in ongoing strategic transformation, cultural evolution, and ambitious growth in support of our family owners’ commitment to generational stewardship,” Bay State Milling said. “She provides leadership to build strategic people processes and systems across the enterprise, including work in talent and workforce development, advancing work in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and building the HR function.”

She received bachelor’s degrees in history and economics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a master’s degree in labor and industrial relations at the University of Illinois.