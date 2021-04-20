LOS ANGELES — Dave Johnson, a former Frito-Lay executive, has joined snack brand Peatos in the newly created role of chief growth officer.

“Dave will join the executive team to help drive top-line growth at Peatos, focusing on retail sales and foodservice,” said Nick Desai, chief executive officer of Peatos parent company Snack It Forward. “Dave comes with a wealth of experience and contacts that will be instrumental in our efforts as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Johnson’s nearly two-decade stint at PepsiCo’s snack foods unit included sales roles in various channels and geographic markets. Most recently he led North American operations at Beeline Group, a fashion accessories retail company. Previously, he was general manager of Sensible Portions, focusing on commercialization and expansion. He also has provided consulting services for consumer packaged goods companies.

Peatos offers snacks inspired by popular brands such as Cheetos and Funyuns that are formulated with peas and lentils instead of corn, which results in a crunchy texture with a healthier nutrition profile. Developed to disrupt the “$21 billion junk snack market” dominated by PepsiCo Inc.’s Frito-Lay, Peatos products first appeared on grocery shelves in late 2017 and have since expanded to more than 4,700 retailers, including Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, 7-Eleven and Costco.

Earlier this year, the company closed a $12.5 million Series B fundraising round led by Post Holdings, Inc. Its roster of investors and advisers includes industry veterans, professional athletes and social media stars.