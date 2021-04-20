DENVER — Grain-free pasta maker Cappello’s is adding almond flour ravioli to its frozen food portfolio.

The certified gluten-free pasta comes in two varieties. Five Cheese features a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, fontina and asigo cheeses, while the Spinach & Cheese variety pairs spinach with ricotta cheese. Made with cage-free eggs, almond flour and tapioca flour, the ravioli contains 390 to 410 calories and 16 to 17 grams of protein per four-ravioli serving.

“For 10 years, Cappello's continues to set the new standard for frozen-fresh foods devoted to taste and nutrition,” said Ben Frohlichstein, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Cappello’s. “With the introduction of our raviolis, this is a flavorsome experience unlike any other that brings this Italian classic into 2021 with our nutritionally relevant offering. As a brand committed to bringing truly unique and thoughtful innovation to life, we are exhilarated to share our dishes that will be savored across all family tables.”

Cappello’s almond flour ravioli will be available starting May 11 at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide for $9.99.

Additionally, the brand plans to launch a dairy-free butternut squash ravioli this summer that is also made with almond flour pasta and provides 9 grams of protein per serving.