DENVER — Cappello’s, maker of almond flour-based frozen foods, is debuting certified keto pizzas made with a new lead ingredient: turnips.

Cappello’s Keto Pizza Crust is made with turnips, almond flour, cage-free eggs, mozzarella cheese, flaxseed and coconut flour. Certified gluten-free, each 1/3-pizza serving contains 230 calories, 8 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, 4 grams of net carbs and 2 grams of sugar.

The Keto Cheese Pizza features pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and white cheddar cheese. Each ½-pizza serving contains 520 calories, 22 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, 9 grams of net carbs and 5 grams of sugar.

Cappello’s Keto Buffalo Ranch Pizza is topped with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, whole milk mozzarella cheese, white cheddar cheese and roasted cauliflower. Each ½-pizza serving contains 540 calories, 19 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, 8 grams of net carbs and 4 grams of sugar.

“Not only do these delicious pizzas meet the basic nutritional desires of keto enthusiasts, keto diet dabblers, general low-carb seekers and health-conscious consumers, they are also intentionally crafted to satisfy the consumer the way a classic slice of pizza would,” said Ben Frohlichstein, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Cappello's. “Our country has a love for pizza baked into our cultural DNA, and our team at Cappello's has taken inspiration from that and from those trying to do something better for themselves through their diet.”

Cappello's Keto Pizza Crust and topped pizza varieties are available on the company’s website and at Whole Foods Market, Mariano's, Ralphs, Fry's and Smith's stores. The crust retails for $7.99, while the topped pizzas retail for $10.99.