ORLANDO, FLA. — HighKey is venturing into savory snacks with its new Almond Flour Crackers, available in sea salt and cheddar flavors.

Made with a blend of almond flour and lupin bean flour, the crackers contain 130 calories, 6 grams of plant-based protein, 5 grams of fiber and 1 to 2 grams of net carbs per serving. The snacks are gluten-free, grain-free and keto-friendly.

“Consumers are always looking for alternatives to sugar- and carb-laden snacks,” said Joe Ens, co-chief executive officer of HighKey. “HighKey has mastered the traditional sweets, so it was the perfect time to take on a salty option. A lot of salty snacks are made with carbs that lack fiber and nutrients and have a high glycemic index. These carbs create the same blood sugar level spikes that you get from eating sweet, sugary snacks. As a brand, our mission is to eliminate sugar from the American diet. Our low-carb version of crackers is a holistic extension of that.”

HighKey Almond Flour Crackers are available on Amazon and the company’s website for a suggested retail price of $13.97 per 6.75-oz bag.