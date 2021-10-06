BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Etera Foods is launching its flagship product and what it calls a new category of post-workout muscle recovery bars with the debut of The After Bar. The bar is made with non-hemp-derived CBD, which means it can never contain THC.

Etera Foods partnered with PureForm Global to use its CBD derived from citrus. The technology used to extract CBD from citrus terpenes (aromatic compounds in oranges) involves no toxic solvents and preserves their organic essence, according to the company. Each After Bar contains 20 mg of PureForm CBD.

“The After Bar is in a unique position by way of our partnership with PureForm Global,” said Blake Godlove, founder and chief executive officer of Etera Food. “By utilizing their citrus-derived CBD, we can offer consumers a completely risk-free form of CBD that has all of the amazing recovery benefits, without the possibility of a THC inclusion.”

Vegan, soy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO, The After Bar contains a blend of Sachi Inchi protein and pea protein, providing 14 grams of protein. Paired with carbohydrates from fruit and healthy fats from nuts, the bars contain a balanced macronutrient ratio optimized for recovery, Etera Foods said. The After Bar comes in three flavors: Dark Chocolate Cherry Matcha, Antioxidant Berry Fusion, and Original Harvest Trail.

The Dark Chocolate Cherry Matcha After Bar blend dark chocolate, tart cherries, organic ceremonial-grade matcha, almonds, dates, quinoa, cherries, coconut, pumpkin seeds and vanilla beans. Each bar contains 290 calories, 18 grams of sugar, 12 grams of fat and 4 grams of fiber.

The Antioxidant Berry Fusion flavor features almonds, dates, quinoa, blueberries, cranberries, goji berries, coconut, dragon fruit, noni fruit, ginger, vanilla beans and turmeric. Each bar contains 290 calories, 20 grams of sugar, 11 grams of fat and 4 grams of fiber.

The Original Harvest Trail variety combines pumpkin seeds, quinoa, raisins, coconut, vanilla beans, turmeric, almonds, dates and ginger. Each bar contains 290 calories, 19 grams of sugar, 12 grams of fat and 3 grams of fiber.

“After two years of research and development, Etera Foods has taken the gap between flavor and functionality in stride,” Mr. Godlove said.

The After Bar is available on the company’s website for $24.99 per six-bar pack.