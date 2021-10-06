Gemini Bakery Equipment’s BM40 sheeter/moulders can be supplied with three or four sets of 5-inch diameter sheeting rollers. Each roller set can be independently driven and is equipped with a Quick-Lock easy clean scraper. An optional seam reducing pneumatically actuated sheeting roller is available. A high-speed curling conveyor independently driven from the variable-speed moulding belt drive is standard. The BM40 is able to produce moulded length up to 22 in. and belt speeds up to 208 feet per minute.

