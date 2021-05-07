LONDON — Mondelez International, Inc. announced on June 22 that it is now using 100% renewable electricity at all six of its production sites in the United Kingdom, including its iconic Bournville facility, which is the home of Cadbury in the United Kingdom. Mondelez already uses 100% renewable electricity at facilities in Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.

Mondelez said the transition to 100% renewable electricity sourced within the UK for these production sites will allow it to offset the equivalent of 2,900 individuals’ annual CO 2 emissions, a figure based on the UK government’s findings that the average Brit emits around seven tonnes of CO 2 annually.

Mondelez already had achieved a reduction of 20% CO 2 emissions across production sites by the end of 2020, an initiative made possible by an increased use of renewable electricity globally, moving from just 8% to 23% of total electricity used. The increase played a key part in enabling the company to achieve a significant reduction in CO 2 emissions — by 147,109 tonnes, from 1,336,793 tonnes in 2019 to 1,189,684 tonnes in 2020, Mondelez said.

In February 2020 Mondelez unveiled a new goal to reduce end-to-end CO 2 emissions by 10% by 2025. This new goal is a science-based target and a core part of the company’s Snacking Made Right strategy to create a sustainable future for both people and planet.

“Using 100% renewable electricity, that is also generated here, across our six production sites is a huge step toward reducing our carbon emissions here in the UK, whilst supporting our global target and our mission to make our snacks in the right way,” said Louise Stigant, UK managing director at Mondelez.