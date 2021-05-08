TWIN FALLS, IDAHO — Scoular has created a new program to expand sustainable barley production in Idaho.

Barley MVP provides a variety of risk management tools and high-yielding seed varieties for farmers seeking alternative rotation crops. The program is launching in time for the fall planting season.

According to Scoular, Idaho is the top-producing barley state but only a small portion of it is goes into the feed, food and processing sectors. By adding barley to their crop rotation farmers can meet demand in these sectors and utilize a more sustainably friendly crop as barley uses less water and fertilizer than corn or wheat.

“Barley MVP is a win for local farmers and a win for the state of Idaho,” said Andy Hohwieler, trade unit manager for Scoular. “Farmers can have confidence knowing that Scoular will connect them to new markets worldwide for their barley and that they are planting a sustainable, drought-tolerant crop.”

Mr. Hohwieler said that in 2021, local farmers recognized the benefit of growing barley, converting more than 12,000 acres to barley production for those growing sectors. He also noted that the demand could exceed 50,000 acres of production in the next five years.

“The Idaho Barley Commission applauds Scoular on this exciting new program and their efforts in developing new barley markets,” said Laura Wilder, executive director of the Idaho Barley Commission. “Through Barley MVP, Idaho growers will benefit through expanded barley marketing opportunities, as well as access to excellent grower tools.”