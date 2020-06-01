TWIN FALLS, IDAHO — Scoular will distribute Barleymax, a barley that is up to 35% dietary fiber, in flour, flakes and whole grain through a partnership with The Healthy Grain, which is based in Australia. Conventional barley contains 12% to 17% dietary fiber.

Scoular, based in Omaha, Neb., will be the exclusive seed dealer in North America and a non-exclusive distributor for commercial markets. The barley will be grown in the Pacific Northwest. Possible applications for Barleymax include cereals, bars and other food and beverage products made with flour or cereal preparations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scoular to offer this product to the North American market,” said Robert Burbury, chief executive officer of The Healthy Grain. “Scoular has the technical expertise, product development capabilities, and advanced supply chain and logistics to ensure Barleymax is made widely accessible in this critical market.”

Barleymax contains four naturally occurring prebiotic fibers, including fructans and resistant starch. A joint venture between Australian Capital Ventures Ltd. and an independent Australian federal government agency called CSIRO (the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation) created Barleymax, which is licensed to The Healthy Grain.