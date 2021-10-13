PHILADELPHIA — Gemini Bakery Equipment Co. announced that Scott Young has joined its executive team as chief operating officer.

Mr. Young brings more than 15 years of bakery experience to Gemini Bakery Equipment. He recently held roles as the director of bakeshop operations and director of quality assurance and food safety at Wegman’s Food Markets, Rochester, NY.

Gemini Bakery Equipment specializes in custom, automated systems for bread, roll, pizza, pita and bagel systems in North America. In 2022, the company will celebrate its 50th anniversary.