OMAHA — Gavilon Grain, LLC recently opened its new grain facility in Huntley, Mont. The facility features a slip form concrete elevator with 750 bus of storage capacity and more than 1.5 million bus of external storage.

Gavilon said the grain facility also includes several efficiencies, including the ability to unload trucks at two receiving pits, each with 38,000 bu/hour capacities, as well as a 120-car shuttle loading capacity in six hours.

“Moving our operations out of Billings and into Huntley will improve our efficiencies and handling capabilities while allowing us to better serve the area,” said Terry Bartelt, location manager. “We have been welcomed by the Huntley community and we are excited to be open and serving the area producers.”

Gavilon began construction on the facility in 2020 and has been serving producers in the area since the beginning of harvest.