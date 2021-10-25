LEAVENWORTH, KAN. — Cereal Ingredients, Inc. is now CII, a move that reflects its expanding portfolio. As part of its rebranding, the specialty ingredients manufacturer has unveiled a new website at ciifoods.com.

Founded in 1990, CII produces food particulates that add flavor, texture and color to baked foods, ready-to-eat cereal, ice cream and other applications. The company also offers texturized plant proteins and plant-based crisps. The company has partnered with OptiBiotix Health PLC to incorporate SlimBiome, a functional ingredient associated with satiety and weight management, in some of its products. Beginning next year, CII will make clusters and granola at its new facility in St. Joseph, Mo. The company said the additional production will add new product offerings “with limitless possibilities.”