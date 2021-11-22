WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Hy-Vee, Inc., a supermarket chain operating 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, has introduced Good Graces, a new private brand featuring a full range of gluten-free products. Good Graces currently includes 30 gluten-free products with an additional 60 items in development.

Offerings include frozen items such as pizzas, breaded chicken nuggets and pasta entrees, alongside pantry staples like pastas, soups, oatmeal, pretzels, white cheddar puffs and granola. Baking items such as almond flour, coconut flour and coconut sugar, as well as six different baking mixes, also are available.

“The demand for gluten-free products continues to rise, and Good Graces provides a high-quality and affordable selection of products,” said Darren Baty, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Hy-Vee. “This expansive product line ensures gluten-free options are accessible for everyone.”