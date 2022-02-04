CHICAGO – Gustavo Valle will begin leading Mondelez International’s North America business unit on March 1. He will replace Glen Walter, who has been in the role since October 2017 and is leaving the company to become chief executive officer of the Tropicana Brands Group, Chicago.

Mr. Valle was most recently executive vice president of Latin America for Mondelez. In his new role he will be responsible for the company’s $8.3 billion business in the United States and Canada.

“With more than three decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and a strong track record of success growing brands and categories in the US and beyond, Gustavo is an ideal leader to set our North America business on the path for future success,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO. “I’ve worked very closely with Gustavo for many years and have seen his passion for consumers and operational excellence first-hand.”

Glen Walter, new chief executive officer of Tropicana Brands Group.





The business includes such beverage brands as Tropicana, Naked, Kevita, Izze and others.

“We are excited to welcome Glen as CEO of Tropicana Brands Group,” said Frédéric Stévenin, a managing partner at PAI. “He is joining an already exceptional leadership team following a rigorous selection process. Tropicana Brands Group is a great addition to our portfolio, as we believe there is strong potential for innovation in the growing, fresh, natural category, and look forward to overseeing this growth alongside PepsiCo.”

