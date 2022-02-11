AUSTIN, TEXAS — An affiliate of private investment firm Peak Rock Capital has completed the acquisition of Ziyad Brothers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded as a small bakery in 1966 in Chicago, Ziyad has grown into an omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Foods. The company has a product portfolio of more than 800 stock-keeping units to that are sold by specialty grocers, supermarkets, national accounts and e-commerce platforms. Its own branded products include packaged fruit, syrup, honey, jam, spices, rice, grains, olives, beans, frozen food and beverages.

The company has distribution facilities in Cicero, Ill.; Kerney, NJ; and Ontario, Calif.

“Ziyad represents a unique opportunity to invest in an exceptional business and team that has differentiated itself as the unparalleled authority on Middle East and Mediterranean cuisine,” said Steve Martinez, president of Peak Rock. “Ziyad’s history of service and dedication to its partners’ and customers’ success, coupled with its strong and consistent track record of growth, make it an ideal platform investment for Peak Rock. We are looking forward to partnering with the company to accelerate the execution of strategic growth investments.”

Nassem Ziyad, who has been named chief executive officer of Ziyad following the transaction, said the move positions the company for “continued rapid growth across products, brands and retailers.”

The acquisition of Ziyad Brothers represents Peak Rock’s thirteenth investment in the food and beverage industry in recent years. Other companies in Peak Rock’s portfolio include Shipley Do-Nut Flour & Supply Co., Halo Foods Ltd., Turkey Hill, Pretzels Inc., Louisiana Fish Fry, TNT Crust, Diamond Crystal Brands, Berner Food & Beverage and Natural American Foods.